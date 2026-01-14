Healthcare cooperation: Catholic University of Mozambique delegation visits University of Milan

A delegation from the Catholic University of Mozambique (UCM) recently visited the University of Milan’s campus to strengthen bilateral cooperation, also promoting exchanges and mobility among teaching staff.

The University of Milan continues to strengthen its cooperation initiatives in the field of healthcare. In recent weeks, a delegation of five doctors from the Catholic University of Mozambique (UCM) visited the University of Milan as part of the Erasmus+KA171 programme, which also provides for exchanges and mobility among teaching staff.

Taking part in the official visit to the University of Milan were Elmano Gomonda, an internist, coordinator of the Medicine and Surgery programme and director of the Beira General Hospital, Kajal Chhaganlal, professor of paediatrics, director of education at the Faculty of Health Sciences, Sonia Raquel, an internist with a PhD in tropical diseases and global health, and coordinator of the Clinical and Laboratory Analysis programme, Carlos Francisco Azevedo, professor in the Nursing degree programme, and Jordao Antonio Cardoso, coordinator of the Hospital Administration and Management programme.

“The University of Milan has been collaborating with UCM for several years, with a steady growth in mobility activities and joint projects,” explains Stefania Recalcati, the Rector’s Delegate for International Health Cooperation. “The UCM Faculty of Health Sciences, which has 20 years of experience in teaching medicine and 12 years in teaching nursing, is also part of the TNE-UNITAFRICA project network, which involves 21 Italian and 78 African universities. In the framework of this project, UNIMI and UCM are working closely together to organise advanced training courses to be held in Beira, Mozambique.”

During the Mozambican delegation’s stay in Milan, several meetings were held, and the teaching staff also had the opportunity to visit various departments at both Niguarda Hospital and Fatebenefratelli Hospital.

“A valuable opportunity for discussion on topics in the fields of biosciences and infectious diseases, focusing on specific health issues in Mozambique, was also organised at the Department of Medical Biotechnology and Translational Medicine, in collaboration with the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health. The discussion with the nursing faculty and students held at the Fatebenefratelli Hospital was also very stimulating”, said Professor Recalcati.

A collaboration in the field of Healthcare Management has also been established. In September 2025, Professor Recalcati and Professor Federico Lega, lecturer in Economics and Healthcare Management and director of the Centre for Research and Advanced Training in Health Administration (HEAD), visited Beira to support the design and launch of a Master’s in Healthcare Management at UCM; preparations for this programme have now been completed in Milan.

Source: 'Università degli Studi di Milano, La Statale / Media Release