Guinea-Bissau military officers announce ‘all borders closed’ after taking control of country

Guinea-Bissau military officers on Wednesday announced that all borders were closed after they seized total control of the country, just three days after presidential and legislative elections in which both leading candidates claimed victory. Hours earlier, gunfire rang out near the presidential palace, an AFP journalist said.

Earlier in the day gunfire was heard near the coup-prone country’s presidential palace as men in military uniform took over the main road leading to the building.

Military personnel made the announcement by reading a statement at army headquarters in the capital, Bissau, AFP journalists observed on the scene.