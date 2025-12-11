Guinea-Bissau: Guinea-Bissau: Family demands proof of life as PAIGC leader Domingos Simões Pereira remains jailed and incommunicado for two weeks

Domingos Simões Pereira was detained on 26 November alongside lawyer Octávio Lopes, also from PAIGC, and Roberto Nbesba, president of the PRS Political Commission. This occurred on the same day that a group of soldiers, calling themselves the “High Military Command,” took control of the country in a coup that suspended the ongoing electoral process.

The family of Domingos Simões Pereira is demanding a “proof of life” for the PAIGC leader, who has been detained for fifteen days since the military took power in Guinea-Bissau. Denisa Pereira, the politician’s daughter, said that neither the family nor any other entity has been allowed to make contact with Domingos Simões Pereira. She expressed that she does not feel protected as a citizen of ECOWAS and denounced the absence of a “firm voice” from the organisation.

“We need proof of life. If a serious body or organisation had come forward and confirmed that he and the others are indeed detained at the specified location and are alive, that would already be something. What I know about my father is only what we’ve been told — supposedly, he is at the second police station under the Ministry of the Interior, and that is where we have been sending food. We do not know how it reaches him. We keep sending it, believing that he and the other detainees receive it. Beyond that, there have been no phone calls or any direct contact — neither with me nor any other family member, nor with lawyers or any members of civil society. Even religious organisations have tried to establish contact,” said the political leader’s daughter.

“At this point, all we can do is draw attention to what is happening. We must explain that the rights, freedoms, and guarantees of the people detained, notably Domingos Simões Pereira — who is my father — are being completely trampled on because they have been kidnapped. A detention requires a warrant and an explanation. The person must have access to family, lawyers, and certain rights granted by law. In this case, we are talking about kidnapping. Pure and simple abduction,” Denisa Pereira denounced.

“We need to hold responsible entities accountable. My identity card states that I am Guinean, but more than that, it also shows that I belong to ECOWAS. And I do not feel protected by ECOWAS. My father is not protected by ECOWAS. The other detainees are not protected. ECOWAS has been in the country, meeting with government members and the transitional president, yet there has been no movement to approach the second police station to understand the real situation of Domingos Simões Pereira and the others detained. This is inconceivable,” said the PAIGC leader’s daughter.

“We recently heard news of an attempted coup in Benin — a country that is part of ECOWAS, like Guinea-Bissau — and we realised that ECOWAS can act when it wants to. So who is going to help us? We are part of the CPLP, we belong to the CPLP community. Yet, we hear no firm voice,” lamented Denisa Pereira.

Despite calls from various quarters, including ECOWAS and the CPLP, constitutional order has not been restored, election results have not been released despite being close to official confirmation, and political prisoners remain in detention. In response, the Human Rights League has launched a campaign demanding their release.

