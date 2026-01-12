Guinea-Bissau: ECOWAS demands swift transition led by inclusive government

The acting president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday called for a swift transition, led by an inclusive government, to the military junta that has ruled Guinea-Bissau since the November coup.

Our discussions were constructive, and I reiterated the Authority’s call for a short transition led by an inclusive government reflecting Guinea-Bissau’s political spectrum and society.,” said Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone and acting leader of ECOWAS, on his social media account.

The ECOWAS president led a high-level mission to Guinea-Bissau over the weekend to hold talks with the military high command that seized power and established a “transitional government” for up to one year, led by General Horta N’ta, former chief of staff to the deposed president, Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

Bio added that during the meeting, he reiterated to the military junta what had been decided by the organisation during its 68th meeting in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

In that communiqué, the organisation rejected the “transition programme announced by the military leaders” after the coup d’état of 26 November 2025 and demanded the immediate release of all political detainees, as well as “a short-term transition led by an inclusive government that reflects the country’s political and social diversity”.

In addition, it warned that selective sanctions would be applied to any person or group that prevented a return to constitutional order.

The main point of disagreement at the meeting revolved around the formation of an inclusive civilian-led government, expected to last four months, as well as the release of the opposition leader of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cabo Verde (PAIGC), Domingos Simões Pereira, according to local media outlet O Democrata.

After the meeting, the ECOWAS delegation visited independent candidate Fernando Dias da Costa and other political figures who had taken refuge in the Nigerian Embassy after the coup.

Bio was accompanied by Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray, who arrived in Guinea-Bissau on Saturday.

General Horta N’ta, former chief of staff to Umaro Sissoco Embaló, was appointed “transitional president” in a coup that took place one day before the announcement of the provisional results of the 23 November presidential and legislative elections.

The coup was condemned by ECOWAS, the United Nations, the European Union and the African Union, as well as by the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP), which are demanding the immediate restoration of constitutional order.

Guinea-Bissau is considered one of the most unstable nations in Africa: since its independence from Portugal in 1974, it has suffered four coups d’état (1980, 1998/99, 2003 and 2012).

Source: Lusa