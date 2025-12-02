Grindrod marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month with employee and community wellness initiatives in Mozambique and South Africa

Throughout October, Grindrod united employees, families, and community partners across Mozambique and South Africa in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The month-long campaign focused on promoting early detection, strengthening wellbeing, and providing support to those affected by cancer — reflecting Grindrod’s purpose to make a positive difference in Africa’s trade with the world, touching lives of the communities in which we operate.

In Mozambique, awareness and wellness initiatives were held across Grindrod’s facilities in Nacala, Maputo and Matola terminal. The Women’s Health Fair at Grindrod’s Matola terminal welcomed more than 130 participants, including employees, spouses, daughters aged 16 and above, and family members. The event featured educational sessions on prevention and early detection, wellness activities, and onsite medical screening services, reinforcing proactive healthcare and informed self-care.

Grindrod teams also participated in the Pink October Family Wellness Fair hosted by Associação Outubro Rosa, alongside families, healthcare professionals, community organisations, artists and partners, united in the shared purpose of promoting prevention, care and hope. As a gesture of solidarity, the Grindrod Women’s Forum assembled and delivered care kits to approximately 100 oncology patients at Maputo Central Hospital, offering comfort and dignity to individuals undergoing treatment.

In South Africa, employees participated in Pink Friday and Wellness Day engagements across Durban and Richards Bay, encouraging open conversations around women’s health and demonstrating unity with those affected by breast cancer.

These collective efforts highlight Grindrod’s ongoing commitment to health, compassion and community resilience across the regions in which we operate.

Source: Grindrod / Press Release