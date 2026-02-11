Grain Institute and OLAM Mozambique align rice import procedures and boost aid to flood victims

Within the framework of the new rice and wheat import mechanism established by the Mozambican State, the Director-General of the Mozambique Grain Institute (ICM, IP), Luis Jobe Fazenda, met on Monday, 9 February 2026, with OLAM Mozambique to coordinate operational procedures that came into effect in February.

The meeting aimed to fine-tune the strategy for supplying the national market, ensuring that the transition to the new cereals management model occurs with maximum efficiency.

In response to a request from the Director-General of the MCM , OLAM Mozambique confirmed the donation of 90 tonnes of assorted products for victims of floods and inundations in the south of the country. These goods will be channelled through the Office of the First Lady of Mozambique, Gueta Chapo, with the aim of mitigating the impact of recent natural disasters on vulnerable populations.

In addition to humanitarian support, OLAM expressed its commitment to collaborate with the Mozambique Grain Institute in delivering technical training sessions for ICM staff, focusing on the control and assurance of rice quality, ensuring that the product reaching the final consumer meets the highest standards of food safety.

Source: Instituto de Cereais de Moçambique, IP / Press Release