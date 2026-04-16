Governor urges business delegation to showcase Niassa’s potential at Mozambique–China Business Forum

The governor of Niassa, Elina Massengele, has urged the business delegation that will participate in the Mozambique–China Business Forum, taking place from 17 to 22 April in the People’s Republic of China, to showcase the province’s potential, with emphasis on agriculture, mineral resources, tourism, and renewable energy.

Massengele, speaking recently (March 31) during an audience with the business delegation, stressed that they should present the full production chain, including service provision, hence the need to establish contacts with potential strategic cooperation partners in order to encourage investment across various development sectors.

The governor called on the group to present products that will benefit the province, stressing the importance of attracting investments that can increase employment opportunities for young people in Niassa in particular, and in the country as a whole.

“That is why we want you to take our potential, but also the industrialisation chain of our resources, so that it is complete. As is well known, we often export raw products and the value we obtain from them is very low,” she said, adding that industrialising the province remains an imperative.

For his part, Fanequisso Maurício, one of the members of the delegation, assured that the team intends to promote Niassa province at the event, with the aim of attracting investments that can contribute to the development of this part of the country.

“That is why we are going to promote the brands of other companies that will not be present at the forum,” he said.

On Tuesday, 31 March, the Niassa government issued this press note:

“Niassa will participate in the Mozambique–China Business Forum, taking place from 17 to 22 April in the People’s Republic of China, as part of the State visit programme on the agenda of President Daniel Chapo.

“Due to a scheduling overlap, Governor Elina Judite Massengele will not be present. Niassa province will instead be represented by the President of the Lichinga Municipal Council, Luís Saide Jumo,, accompanied by entrepreneurs Fanequisso Mauricio (CEO of Fanequisso Comercial), Aly Issufo Gulamo (CEO of Engenpower), and Silas de Melo (CEO of Melo Jr Serviços).

“Niassa’s participation reinforces its commitment to attracting investment as a means of boosting production, creating employment, and accelerating Mozambique’s path towards economic independence”, the press note concludes.



Source: Notícias / Conselho Executivo Provincial do Niassa