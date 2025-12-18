Government and CTA renew pledge to accelerate financial digitalisation in Mozambique

The third edition of the Mozambique Banking, Financial, Insurance – BFSI 2025 Conference took place on Wednesday in Maputo. At the opening, Finance Minister Carla Loveira reiterated the Government’s commitment to promoting reforms that accelerate financial digitalisation in the country. The Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique /(CTA), in turn, reaffirmed its support for the private sector, encouraging investment, innovation and knowledge, provided there is strategic alignment and institutional coordination.

The Minister of Finance stated that the Government will continue to ensure a stable macroeconomic environment, a balanced regulatory framework and strong institutions, creating favourable conditions for secure and predictable financial innovation.

Carla Loveira presented the Government’s vision for the next 20 years, reflected in the National Development Strategy (ENDE 2025–2044), whose fundamental pillar is the structural transformation of the economy through innovation, technology and digitalisation.

Minister Loveira highlighted some recently approved reforms:

National Financial Inclusion Strategy (ENIF 2025–2031);

Notice establishing guidelines for equitable access to financial products and services;

Law establishing the Insurance and Pension Funds Supervisory Authority of Mozambique;

Legislative authorisation law for the regulation of the Legal Regime of Insurance;

And a set of standards on data protection and cybersecurity.

The CTA Vice-President, Onório Manuel, identified three pillars to drive financial digitalisation in Mozambique:

Economic efficiency – reducing costs and bureaucracy through the digitalisation of services;

Genuine economic inclusion – making digital products accessible to women, youth, informal operators and rural populations;

Competitiveness and regional integration – advancing the implementation of the Digital Trade Protocol of the African Continental Free Trade Area, requiring interoperability, electronic certification, border digitalisation and robust digital infrastructure.

To turn the digital transformation agenda into concrete results, Onório Manuel emphasised three essential conditions:

Coordinated execution, with clear plans, defined deadlines and shared responsibilities;

Smart regulation, able to keep pace with innovations such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and fintechs;

And putting people at the centre, ensuring digital sovereignty and data protection.

Source: Source: CTA / Press Release