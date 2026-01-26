Gorongosa Project and Minister of Health of Mozambique work together to secure funding for Regional Hospital and Research Centre in Gorongosa

The Gorongosa Project welcomes the mission led by His Excellency, the Minister of Health of Mozambique, Ussene Isse, to strengthen international partnerships for the development of the Gorongosa Regional Hospital and research initiatives.

This mission reflects the Government of Mozambique’s leadership and vision in building resilient health systems that serve rural communities and strengthen national capacity in training and research.

For Gorongosa, this partnership represents our shared belief that conservation and human development must walk together. We are honoured to stand alongside the Ministry of Health in this transformative journey for Central Mozambique and the country as a whole. Together, we are building systems that will outlive us.

After the signing of the MoU, Greg Carr, Chair of the Gorongosa Project, said : “I have had the opportunity to spend several days with Minister Isse listening to his plans for healthcare in Mozambique and I am impressed with his leadership “.

Press release from the Ministry of Health of Mozambique

Minister of Health leads mission to the US to secure funding for Regional hospital and Research Centre in Gorongosa

The Minister of Health, Ussene Isse, has been leading an official mission to the United States since Tuesday, aimed at mobilizing financial, technical, and institutional support for the construction of a Regional Hospital in Gorongosa. The mission also seeks to advance the establishment of a health research and training center that aligns local health priorities with the research, education, and clinical excellence of the University of Pittsburgh.

The mission is part of the strengthening of international partnerships in the health sector, developed in coordination with the Gorongosa Project (GP), and aims to secure resources from foundations, philanthropic institutions, and international strategic partners. The support to be mobilized should contribute not only to the implementation of the new infrastructure but also to the strengthening of the national health system.

The future Gorongosa Regional Hospital is designed to function as a teaching hospital, integrating specialized hospital care, training of human resources in health, and scientific research. The creation of a medicinal plant research unit aims to value local biodiversity, boost the production of medicines, and promote innovative and sustainable solutions for the main public health challenges in the country.

During the stay in the United States, meetings with key international partners are planned, as well as the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health (MISAU) and the GP, an act that should strengthen institutional cooperation and broaden the scope of the partnership to strategic areas such as medical training, applied research, exchange of health professionals, and sustainability of future health units.

The presence of the Minister of Health in this mission is considered crucial to provide political leadership and credibility to the ongoing negotiations, creating conditions for the formalization of medium and long-term commitments. Beyond mobilizing support, the initiative aims to strengthen health diplomacy, positioning Mozambique as an active partner in promoting innovative models that integrate medical assistance, science, and development, with a view to transforming Gorongosa into a center of excellence with national and regional reach.

About the Gorongosa Project

The Gorongosa Project seeks to integrate conservation and human development with the understanding that a healthy ecosystem will benefit humans, who in turn will be motivated to support the objectives of Gorongosa National Park.

