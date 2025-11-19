Globeleq appoints Stefan van Niekerk as managing director of construction

Globeleq, a leading independent power company in Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan van Niekerk, as its new Managing Director of Construction, effective 1 November 2025.

With more than two decades of experience in the African power sector, Stefan brings a wealth of expertise in renewable energy development, construction, and operations. He has played pivotal roles in delivering more than 2GW of renewable energy assets across the continent, including landmark projects in solar, wind, and thermal technologies. He has held significant leadership roles at Engie South Africa, BTE Renewables, Worley Kenya, and the Lake Turkana Wind Power Mega Project, one of Africa’s largest wind farms.

In his new role, Stefan will oversee the construction activities of all Globeleq projects across Africa, ensuring the successful execution of projects to the highest standards of cost-efficiency, safety, quality, and schedule. He will lead a team of Project Construction Directors and collaborate closely with Globeleq’s senior leadership.

Commenting on the appointment, Globeleq CEO Jonathan Hoffman said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Stefan to Globeleq. His proven track record, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence will be instrumental as we scale up our portfolio and deliver critical energy infrastructure across Africa. Stefan helps complete our leadership team. He will ensure our projects are delivered on time and within budget, while also setting benchmarks for safety, sustainability, and innovation”.

Stefan van Niekerk added:

“I am excited to join Globeleq at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. The opportunity to contribute to Africa’s energy transition by delivering world-class projects is both a privilege and a responsibility I deeply value. I look forward to working with talented teams across the continent to build a resilient and sustainable energy future”.

About Globeleq

Globeleq, which is owned by British International Investment and Norfund, is the leading developer, owner and operator of electricity generation in Africa. Since 2002, its experienced team of professionals have built a diverse portfolio of independent power plants, generating 1,794 MW in 17 locations across seven countries, with a further 638 MW in construction and more than 1,600 MW’s of power projects in development. More details at www.globeleq.com.