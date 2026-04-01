Giriyondo border post reopens in Kruger Park, restoring key link between South Africa and Mozambique

Giriyondo Border Post, located between Mozambique’s Limpopo National Park and the northern section of Kruger National Park (KNP) in South Africa, reopened on Tuesday, 31 March following a temporary closure due to flood damage in January.

South Africa’s Border Management Authority confirmed the reopening, restoring access to the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area.

The border post links South Africa’s Kruger National Park with Mozambique’s Limpopo National Park.

The Giriyondo Border Post serves as a vital link between the Kruger National Park in South Africa and the Limpopo National Park in Mozambique, enabling nature lovers to experience the rich biodiversity of the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area.

Visitors will once again be able to enjoy seamless travel between the two parks, promoting eco-tourism, cultural exchange, and regional collaboration in biodiversity conservation.

SANParks has welcomed the reopening and extened appreciation to all stakeholders involved in the restoration efforts. Tourists are encouraged to plan their trips accordingly and ensure compliance with all border and park entry requirements.

The reopening of the Giriyondo Border Post restores a vital tourism and conservation link between South Africa’s Kruger National Park and Mozambique’s Limpopo National Park after months of closure caused by severe floods.

The popular border post in the northern section of the Kruger National Park had been shut since January 2026 when heavy rains and flooding damaged roads, bridges and surrounding infrastructure.

Its reopening comes just in time for the busy Easter holiday period, bringing relief to travellers, tour operators and communities on both sides of the border.

Flood damage forces temporary cosure

In January 2026, intense rainfall across Limpopo province caused widespread flooding in the Kruger National Park. Rivers rose rapidly, washing away sections of roads and affecting several facilities in the northern region.

The Giriyondo Tourist Access Facility, along with the nearby Pafuri Border Post, was closed for safety reasons as water levels made the area dangerous for staff and visitors.

The Border Management Authority suspended operations at both ports of entry after assessing the risks to personnel, travellers and vehicles.

No injuries were reported, but the flooding disrupted cross-border travel and affected tourism routes that many visitors rely on for unique safari experiences.

SANParks carried out extensive repair work on damaged roads, bridges and access points while working closely with the Border Management Authority to ensure the site was safe before reopening.

Giriyondo: A Unique Transfrontier Route

The Giriyondo Border Post is one of the few official crossing points located inside a protected area, allowing tourists to drive directly from the Kruger National Park into Mozambique’s Limpopo National Park without leaving the wilderness.

This makes it a special attraction for those wanting to experience the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park, a peace park that connects conservation areas across South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The border post operates with specific hours: from 08:00 to 16:00 between October and March, and from 08:00 to 15:00 between April and September.

It is mainly suitable for 4×4 vehicles and visitors with proper permits, as the route includes rough gravel roads and game-viewing opportunities.

Travellers using Giriyondo can enjoy seamless access to both parks, spotting the Big Five and other wildlife while contributing to cross-border conservation efforts.

The facility supports tourism in the region by offering an alternative, more adventurous route compared to busier commercial borders like Lebombo/Ressano Garcia.

Boost for Tourism Ahead of Easter Holidays

The reopening is timely as South Africa and Mozambique prepare for increased holiday traffic.

Many families and international tourists plan trips to Kruger during Easter, and the Giriyondo route provides an exciting option for those wishing to combine South African and Mozambican safari experiences.

Tour operators who had to reroute visitors through other entry points during the closure will now be able to offer their original itineraries again.

Local communities near the border, who benefit from tourism spending, are also expected to see improved economic activity.

SANParks spokesperson JP Louw confirmed that the Border Management Authority has given the green light for operations to resume, restoring full access for travellers and tourists using this unique transfrontier route.

Broader recovery efforts in Kruger National Park

The floods caused extensive damage across the northern parts of Kruger, affecting roads such as the H7 route (initially impacted but later reopened), picnic sites and some staff accommodation.

SANParks has been working steadily to repair infrastructure while keeping visitor safety as the top priority.

Sections of the park, including certain gates and camps, were temporarily restricted or closed to day visitors during the worst of the recovery.

With Giriyondo now open, the focus remains on ensuring all repaired areas meet safety standards so that guests can enjoy the park without risk.

The incident highlighted the challenges of managing a vast wildlife area during extreme weather, which scientists link to changing climate patterns.

What travellers need to know

Visitors planning to use the Giriyondo Border Post should:

Check current opening hours and road conditions before travel

Ensure they have valid passports, visas (if required) and park permits for both Kruger and Limpopo National Park

Use suitable vehicles, preferably 4×4, for the gravel sections

Allow extra time for border processing and possible wildlife sightings along the way

Follow all park rules, including speed limits and staying inside vehicles in game areas

The border post remains a controlled entry point focused on tourism, not heavy commercial traffic.

Restoring conservation and people-to-people links

The Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park aims to create one large conservation area where animals can move freely across international boundaries.

The Giriyondo Border Post plays an important role in making this vision a reality while allowing people from both countries to share in the benefits of eco-tourism.

Its reopening symbolises resilience after the floods and a continued commitment to protecting wildlife and supporting sustainable tourism in the region.

With the Giriyondo Border Post now open again, travellers can once more enjoy the special journey between South Africa and Mozambique through some of Africa’s most iconic wilderness areas.

SANParks and the Border Management Authority urge everyone to travel responsibly and make the most of this restored link during the upcoming Easter holidays and beyond.

SANParks says it welcomes the re-opening of the Giriyondo Border Post following its temporary closure due to floods in January this year.https://t.co/9SOGFnQkx1 — SABC News (@SABCNews) March 29, 2026

Source: Central News ZA