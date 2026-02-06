Germany sends humanitarian plane and increases contribution to over €3 million in aid for flood victims in Mozambique

Yesterday evening, Thursday, 5 February 2026, an aircraft landed in Maputo, delivering essential technical relief supplies from Germany, including water filters, kitchen sets and family tents, with a total value of €375,000, to support flood recovery efforts in Mozambique, particularly in the provinces of Maputo, Gaza and Sofala. The delivery was coordinated through the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism (EU ERCC) to ensure that humanitarian goods are provided in a timely and coordinated manner, according to the needs on the ground.

With this shipment, Germany’s humanitarian assistance to Mozambique in 2026 already exceeds €3 million. This includes a recent allocation of €2 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) and €600,000 for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). These flexible funds can be utilised to support essential needs, such as food, water, sanitation and hygiene measures, as well as temporary shelter. In addition, smaller-scale initiatives are also being supported with German funds, such as a contribution of €180,000 to an emergency relief project by the German Red Cross, which will provide basic aid supplies and emergency shelter for up to 15,000 people.

Beyond bilateral support, Germany is also engaged in multilateral efforts. The country is, for example, one of the largest donors to the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which recently allocated US$5 million to flood relief in Mozambique.

“We stand firmly with Mozambique and are using various humanitarian tools to support the country in recovering from the impacts of this flood disaster. Over the long term, our bilateral development cooperation also continues to play a significant role, aimed at sustainably enhancing Mozambique’s resilience to the effects of climate change,” said Ronald Münch, Germany’s Ambassador to Mozambique, upon the arrival of the flight.

The German Cooperation in Mozambique currently has a portfolio of €178 million in the area of climate resilience (including co-financing from other partners). Within this framework, numerous initiatives are focusing on climate-friendly urban development and coastal protection, all aimed at significantly enhancing the resilience of local communities to events such as floods.

Source: Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Mozambique / Press Release