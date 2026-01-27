German investment of €1 million strengthens climate resilience in the city of Beira, central Mozambique

The city of Beira now boasts a new coastal protection infrastructure and enhanced urban spaces along its waterfront. The project features a new pedestrian park, a protective wall, paved pathways, green spaces, a fitness circuit, and an area dedicated to local crafts, benefiting around 170,000 people from seven neighbourhoods. This infrastructure is valued at €1 million, around 75 million meticais, and was financed by German Cooperation through the German Development Bank (KfW).

The official inauguration of the new “Calçadão da Beira” takes place on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, with the presence of provincial authorities, the President of the Municipal Council of Beira, Albano Carige, and the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Ronald Münch.

This is a strategic infrastructure project that aims to strengthen the municipality’s urban resilience to the impacts of climate change, in particular marine erosion and the vulnerability of public infrastructure located in the coastal zone, while promoting coexistence, leisure, and social inclusion.

The project was financed by German Cooperation, under the Integrated Development Program for Municipalities (PRODIA), whose main objective is to strengthen the institutional capacities of Mozambican municipalities, promote sustainable urban development, and improve the living conditions of the population in a lasting way. In addition to coastal protection, the project includes a strong component of public space enhancement and social inclusion through the creation of an accessible pedestrian park, green areas, a fitness circuit, and an area dedicated to local crafts.

“We are currently witnessing the devastating effects of extreme climate events in Mozambique. Germany stands in solidarity with the Mozambican people, especially those who have lost their loved ones or their possessions. Improving coastal protection in Beira aims to help prevent events such as the 2026 floods or Cyclone Idai in 2019 from having such a destructive impact in the future,” said Ambassador Ronald Münch.

On that occasion, the Ambassador announced that the German government would provide additional funds for the improvement of the Goto neighbourhood, totalling €20 million. “The neighbourhood, which faces urbanization and sanitation challenges and is often affected by flooding, will benefit from the rehabilitation of access roads, improved storm drainage and sanitation networks, public lighting, better solid waste management, and water supply,” said the ambassador.

The province of Sofala benefits from a large portfolio of German cooperation projects in the areas of good governance, technical and vocational training, access to clean energy, and private sector development, currently totalling around €90 million.

In 2025, Mozambique and Germany celebrated 40 years of development cooperation. Germany is the second largest bilateral partner, and the total volume of cooperation during this period was around €1.8 billion. This year, the two countries are also celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations, which the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany is celebrating under the theme “50 years, 50 stories.”

Source: Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Maputo, Mozambique / Press Release