George Clooney, his wife Amal and their children obtain French citizenship

George Clooney has been granted French citizenship, along with his wife Amal Clooney and their two children, according to an official decree in France’s government gazette.

The publication confirms an ambition Clooney alluded to early in December when he praised French privacy laws that keep his family shielded from paparazzi.

“I love the French culture, your language, even if I’m still bad at it after 400 days of courses,” the actor told RTL radio at the time – in English.

“Here, they don’t take photos of kids. There aren’t any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That’s number one for us,” he said.

The now-dual US-French citizen has a long attachment to Europe that predates his 2014 marriage to his wife, a British-Lebanese human rights lawyer who speaks fluent French.

Clooney owns an estate in Italy’s Lake Como region, purchased in 2002, and he and his wife also bought a historic manor in England.

Their property in southern France – a former wine estate called the Domaine du Canadel, near the village of Brignoles – was purchased in 2021.

They also own a New York apartment and a property in Kentucky, but reportedly sold homes in Los Angeles and Mexico over the past decade.

The couple are parents to eight-year-old twins.

Clooney told RTL that although the family travels frequently, their home in France “is where we’re happiest”.

Clooney is also a director and producer, and has won two Oscars: one for best supporting actor in 2006’s Syriana and another as a producer on 2012’s Argo.

Clooney is not the only Hollywood figure seeking French citizenship. The US director Jim Jarmusch told France Inter radio on Friday that he also plans to apply for French nationality.

“I would like a place that will allow me to escape from the United States,” he said, adding that he was also drawn to French culture.

Source: AFP