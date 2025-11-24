Gavi, Unicef sign deal to cut malaria vaccine price

Global vaccine alliance Gavi and its partner Unicef will pay 25% less for a new malaria vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India within roughly a year’s time, allowing them to reach more children despite cuts in international aid.

The deal will reduce the cost of the R21 vaccine to $2.99 a dose from around $4. Unicef buys the vaccines with funding from Gavi, a partnership that works with governments to immunize children in the world’s poorest countries.

Gavi estimates the price drop will save $90 million, which can fund 30 million more doses for up to 7 million more children over the next five years.

Gavi raised $3 billion less than its target at a fundraising event earlier this year as international donors, led by the United States, focused on other priorities.

“At this critical juncture of unprecedented decline in funding for international aid, Unicef is determined to continue our proactive work with partners,” said Leila Pakkala, director of Unicef’s supply division, in a statement.

Babies require four doses of the vaccine to be fully protected against malaria, which still claims more than 500,000 lives annually, mainly children under 5 years old in sub-Saharan Africa. That means a full course of R21 will cost $11.96.

Treating a case of uncomplicated malaria in sub-Saharan Africa costs $4 to $7 per outpatient visit, while severe cases requiring hospital care can cost more than $70, according to World Health Organization figures quoted by Gavi.

The other malaria vaccine, made by GSK, is priced at around $10 a dose. Earlier this year, Bharat Biotech and GSK pledged to halve that price when Bharat takes over production in 2028.