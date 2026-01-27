Gapi launches a new decentralized approach within the Moz Inclusive Agribusiness program

Gapi is implementing a new decentralized approach to supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within the framework of the Moz Inclusive Agribusiness Program , a strategic intervention aimed at strengthening the inclusive finance ecosystem and supporting agribusiness in Mozambique.

The initiative takes place in the Nacala Corridor and the Zambezi Valley , covering districts such as Ribáuè, Malema, Monapo, Cuamba, Gurúè, Mocuba, Milange, among others, focusing on the value chains of maize and soy , where MSMEs — especially those led by young people and women — continue to face structural challenges in accessing business services, financing and markets.

The implementation of this approach began with Train-the-Trainer (ToT) training for Gapi’s technical team, preparing them to coordinate, supervise, and ensure the quality of Business Development Services (BDS) provided in the field, based on the Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) methodology .



Source: GAPI – Sociedade de Investimentos