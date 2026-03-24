Galp boosts humanitarian aid for flood-affected families in Mozambique

Galp, in partnership with the Cruz Vermelha de Moçambique, delivered more than 20 tonnes of essential food products and hygiene items last week to victims of floods in Gaza Province. The distribution took place in the district of Guijá and, through this initiative, Galp and the Red Cross ensured the provision of essential goods, focusing on food kits and sanitation materials, with the aim of alleviating the impact of the floods on the lives of affected populations in that region of Gaza Province.

This donation forms part of Galp’s commitment to supporting populations in situations of social emergency. This intervention is a direct response to the floods that hit the south of the country, impacting the most vulnerable communities, which have been deprived of essential goods and are now faced with the challenge of rebuilding their daily lives.

Galp will continue to monitor the situation in the affected areas in order, in coordination with local authorities, to identify additional intervention needs.

Source: Galp / Press Release