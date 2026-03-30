Future business leaders begin their careers at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Mozambique

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) in Mozambique has welcomed seven local young leaders to the CCBA Ascend Leaders in Training Programme, an accelerated 18-month leadership journey designed to unlock talent and develop the next generation of business leaders across the continent.

Running from March 2026 to August 2027, the programme offers young talent from Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia a structured pathway into leadership roles within one of Africa’s most admired consumer goods companies.

For CCBA in Mozambique, the inclusion of Mozambican participants highlights the calibre of local talent and the organisation’s commitment to unparalleled professional growth, offering an exciting learning and development journey within a passionate and supportive team.

Drawn from diverse academic backgrounds – including business, engineering, supply chain, marketing and finance – participants will gain on‑the‑ground experience across key business functions such as Supply Chain, Commercial, Finance, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability (PACS), and People and Culture. While working in their home markets, they will also be part of a broader pan‑African learning community.

“The ASCEND programme represents a great opportunity to learn, contribute and discover our true potential as professionals. It is the gateway to a world of challenges that will shape us into future leaders and professionals capable of owning our own narrative,” said Sumaya Malalane, a member of the Ascend cohort in Mozambique.

The Ascend programme provides rotational assignments, mentorship from experienced leaders, and exposure to real business challenges. Leaders in training will work on projects that drive business growth, build professional credibility, and strengthen their readiness for leadership roles. Those who successfully complete the programme may be considered for permanent positions with greater responsibility and long‑term career prospects within the CCBA group.

“CCBA’s Ascend programme is designed to give emerging leaders the opportunity to learn fast, lead early, and make a meaningful impact,” said Duncan Wyness, General Manager of CCBA Mozambique.

He added: “At CCBA, we don’t simply offer them a job – we offer them a platform to grow, take ownership, and shape the future of the largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in Africa. This cohort reflects the talent, diversity and ambition that will define the next chapter of our organisation.”

Source: Coca-Cola Beverages África - Moçambique / Press Release via Karingana