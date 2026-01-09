From scrap to speed: Mozambican inventor’s Lozias reaches 120 km/h – Watch

Mozambican inventor and entrepreneur Lourenço Chabane unveils Lozias, a scrap-made car hitting 120 km/h

In the town of Balama, Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique, a young metalworker is turning scrap into technology that impresses. Lourenço Chabane, known locally as the “rural scientist,” built a handcrafted car in his own workshop that has become a symbol of local pride. The vehicle, named Lozias, is made from recycled metal and adapted parts.

Lozias surprises with its performance, reaching speeds of up to 120 km/h and already circulating legally with certification and registration. Whenever it appears on National Road 14, it attracts curious onlookers.

Locals describe Lourenço as an example of creativity in a place where opportunities are scarce.

“This initiative is impressive, especially considering the effort of this young entrepreneur, who is extremely creative. It’s not easy to build something like this,” a resident said.

For the community, Lourenço is a role model. He explains that Lozias was born from a long-held dream.

“I always dreamed of having a car. As a metalworker, I used my skills to realise my childhood dream. So I decided to innovate and build this convertible car. The engine comes from a 125cc motorbike, and the battery was adapted. Simply put, I developed the gear lever system and everything myself,” he said.

But the impact of his work goes beyond mechanics. In his workshop, young apprentices watch each weld, inspired by the dedication of the ‘rural scientist.’

“Given his experience and skills, the government could support him, maybe with a scholarship abroad, so he can learn even more,” a local observer said.

The entire community recognises Lourenço’s talent.

“He’s extremely creative. With proper funding, people like him could produce many other innovative things,” a resident said.

Lozias is just one of Lourenço’s creations. He has previously built a motorised ambulance, an agricultural vehicle, and adapted wheelchairs — all designed to meet the needs of rural life. Now, he dreams of going even further.

“If some sponsors could help me, I’m always available,” Lourenço Chabane said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>







Source: DW Português para África