French navy patrol vessel Auguste Techer makes port call in Nacala, Mozambique

The patrol vessel Auguste Techer of the French National Navy, based with the Armed Forces in the Southern Indian Ocean Zone on Réunion Island since August 2025, docked in Nacala on Monday, 17 November 2025, as part of its maritime surveillance and international cooperation missions.

This next-generation vessel is the third in a series of six built in French shipyards, with two assigned to the naval base in Réunion.

This visit highlights the shared commitment of France and Mozambique to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the maritime domain.

The stop in Nacala facilitates professional exchanges between the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM) and the French Forces of the Indian Ocean (FAZSOI), contributing to a regional effort to enhance maritime security in the Mozambique Channel.