France donates €100,000 to support coastal resilience in northern Mozambique

France has provided €100,000 in funding for a platform to address challenges in water access and promote alternative livelihoods to fishing, benefiting 14,786 people in Nampula province, northern Mozambique.

“The ultimate goal is to help coastal communities adapt to living in a marine protected area,” said a statement from the People-to-People Development Aid Association (ADPP) Mozambique, one of the five organisations in the consortium implementing the “Blue Future” project.

The programme also seeks to strengthen the resilience of coastal ecosystems.

“The interventions cover critical ecosystems such as mangroves, seagrass and coral reefs, directly benefiting around 14,786 people through the promotion of sustainable fishing and income diversification,” the statement adds.

The Blue Future project involves a consortium of five organisations, including Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM), the Environment Association, UEM’s Department of Biological Sciences, the Blue Economy Development Fund (ProAzul), ADPP and the Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, led by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS).

Artisanal fishing remains the main source of fish production in Mozambique, involving nearly 400,000 people and more than 42,000 vessels in inland and maritime waters, according to the 2022 census published last year.

The German Development Cooperation and ProAzul will also contribute 450 million meticais (€6 million) for the sustainable development of Mozambique’s blue economy.