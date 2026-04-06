Former finance minister Manuel Chang arrived in Mozambique on Sunday

Manuel Chang is back in Mozambique. Police sources confirmed to RFI that the former Finance Minister returned to the country early on Sunday afternoon, during the Easter celebrations.

After a failed return last week due to bureaucratic issues, Manuel Chang landed in Mozambique on 5 April 2026.

The former Finance Minister, who was serving a prison sentence in the United States, arrived around lunchtime at Maputo International Airport. Police sources told RFI that Chang was deported by US immigration and customs authorities. His arrival was also confirmed by sources cited by Integrity, who travelled on the same flight.

The Integrity sources reported that Chang appeared physically weak and had difficulties with his right arm and leg. Also on the flight were several members of the Assembly of the Republic, mainly from the Frelimo and Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) benches, some of whom sat next to Chang.

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Manuel Chang arrived on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 819, which departed at 08:55 and landed at Maputo International Airport at 13:20.

Source: RFI / Integrity