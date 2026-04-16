Former Brazil spy chief freed in the US after ICE detention, ally and source say

Former Brazilian intelligence chief Alexandre Ramagem was freed from immigration detention in the US on April 15, according to an ally of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and a source from Brazil’s federal police.

Ramagem, who fled Brazil in September following his conviction for plotting a coup with Bolsonaro, had been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on April 13.

“Alexandre Ramagem is free,” far-right Brazilian commentator Paulo Figueiredo based in the US said on X.

Ramagem on April 15 was also no longer listed among people detained by ICE on its website.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters was not immediately able to determine his immigration status in the country.

Source: Reuters