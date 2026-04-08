Former Botswana President Festus Mogae admitted to hospital

Former Botswana President, Festus Mogae, has taken ill and is hospitalised.

The government of Botswana has released a statement, indicating that he is being treated at a hospital in the capital, Gaborone.

Government communications say he is in a stable condition.

Mogae is the third president of Botswana, who took over from Sir Ketumile Masire, from 1998 to 2008.

Deputy Director for Botswana Government Communications and Information Systems, Lawrence Seretse, says, “The office of the president informs members of the public that His Excellency Festus Gontebanye Mogae, former president of the Republic of Botswana, is unwell and is currently receiving medical care at a hospital in Gaborone. The former president remains in a stable condition. The office of the president will continue to keep the nation informed of any significant developments, and calls upon the public to keep Rre Mogae in their thoughts and prayers during this time.”

Source: SABC News