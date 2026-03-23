Football: Chiquinho Conde signs new contract as Mozambique national coach until 2027

Mozambican national football coach Chiquinho Conde has signed a new contract to remain in charge of the ‘Mambas’ until 31 July 2027, the Mozambican Football Federation announced.

In a statement, the Federation (FMF) said that the new agreement with Francisco Queriol Conde Júnior, a former forward who made his mark in Portugal with clubs such as Vitória de Setúbal, Sporting de Braga, and Sporting CP, came into effect on 1 February 2026, ensuring continuity for the national team’s coaching staff.

The renewal forms part of the FMF’s institutional planning for the current competitive cycle, aiming to provide stability to the sporting project and consolidate the results achieved in recent years.

The decision follows the expiry of Conde’s previous contract on 31 January and a period of reflection on the future of the national team’s technical leadership, announced at the time by the FMF Vice-President for Studies, Projects, Marketing, and Public Relations, Gervásio de Jesus.

Conde, 60, took over the ‘Mambas’ in October 2021, succeeding Horácio Gonçalves, and led Mozambique to two finals of the African Cup of Nations (CAN).

At CAN 2025, the ‘Mambas’ reached the knockout stage for the first time after a 3-2 victory over Gabon, before being eliminated in the round of 16 by Nigeria (4-0).

In the qualification for the 2026 World Cup, Mozambique remained in contention until the final matchdays but finished third in Group G with 18 points, behind Algeria (25) and Uganda (18), missing out on direct qualification for the finals.

Source: Lusa