Floods: More than 500 Tzu Chi volunteers take to Maputo streets for major clean-up

A total of 550 volunteers from the Tzu Chi Foundation Mozambique took to the streets of Maputo yesterday to assist authorities in clearing drainage systems amid floods affecting families in southern and central Mozambique.

“This initiative is part of our emergency response actions. Our volunteers are mainly cleaning drains to unblock access routes and help the flow of rainwater,” explained Dino Foi, President of the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation, on the day the operations began.

The suburban neighbourhoods of Mahotas and 3 Fevereiro, in the Kamavota district, were the first areas covered by the initiative, which is coordinated with the Maputo City Council.

“We are an organisation that prioritises practical solutions, and given the emergency Mozambique is facing, this is part of our already defined priority strategy to provide support once again,” added Dino Foi.

According to official data, over 120,000 families have been affected during the current rainy season, especially in recent weeks, with flooding recorded in the south and centre of the country.

“For these families, many things are missing. They need our help, and that is why our immediate response was to think about how to assist. The ideals of our organisation’s founder, Master Cheng Yen, prevent us from ignoring the pain of others. We want to accelerate this process to support these communities,” said Denise Foi, founder of Tzu Chi Mozambique, on a day she attended a meeting led by the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) in Sofala to assess the impact of the floods.

The response from Tzu Chi follows a request from the Mozambican government concerning the situation of those affected by the adverse weather.

Official figures from INGD as of this afternoon indicate 122,420 families affected by floods, with 10,890 homes completely destroyed, 4,787 partially destroyed, and 73,347 flooded. There are also 78 accommodation centres opened in the affected areas.

On Saturday, Mozambique’s Head of State, Daniel Chapo, recognised the efforts of the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation Mozambique among organisations supporting populations affected by disasters in Sofala during a visit to the Guara-Guara Resettlement Centre.

“We have organisations here working with us, such as the Tzu Chi Charity Foundation Mozambique (…) They are friends of the government and work with the Mozambican government to help our people,” Daniel Chapo said during his visit to Sofala province, which aimed to evaluate community situations amid the current rainy season.

In recent days, dozens of Tzu Chi volunteers have been active in neighbourhoods in Maputo and Sofala provinces, assisting communities affected by the rains that have struck the country. The goal is to support authorities in helping people and to conduct assessments of needs for further aid.

“Some of these communities already know our foundation’s work in Mozambique. Our intention was first to carry out a necessary survey to organise support and second to convey a message of comfort, as well as reinforce the authorities’ efforts to evacuate people from high-risk areas,” concluded Denise Foi.

Founded in Mozambique in 2012, Tzu Chi has strengthened its activities in the country since 2019 following Cyclone Idai, having supported more than 100,000 families in projects related to education, resettlement, health, and food security, especially in the central region.

Currently, Mozambican authorities are intensifying rescue operations for families still stranded, some on rooftops, in Maputo and Gaza provinces, where continuous rain over recent days has caused water levels in several dams to rise.

The rainy season in Mozambique began in October and will continue until March, having already caused 105 deaths, according to official data.

Mozambique is among the countries most severely affected by global climate change, regularly suffering floods and tropical cyclones during this period.

Source: Tzu Chi Moçambique