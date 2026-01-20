Floods in Sofala: Púnguè and Búzi rivers continue to overflow – Watch

According to data from the Central Regional Water Administration (ARA-Centro), rising water levels in the Púnguè and Búzi river basins are causing flooding in several areas of Sofala province.

“In terms of impacts, we have flooding in the lower Púnguè due to the rise in the Púnguè River’s flow in the districts of Dondo and Nhamatanda. The Lamego–Chirassicua road is blocked due to releases from the Muda dam. It is also well known that the Búzi River is flooding in the lower Búzi, from Guruja to the town of Búzi. This situation has been ongoing for several days,” said the director of the Púnguè basin division at ARA-Centro, António Melembe, on Sunday..

The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) in Sofala forecasts that the province will continue to experience moderate to locally heavy rain over the coming days.

“We will still have moderate to locally heavy rain, with 30 to 50 mm expected in 24 hours, both on the 19th, which is tomorrow, Monday, and on the 20th, Tuesday. On 21 January 2026 (Wednesday), the intensity will lessen somewhat. We will see light to locally moderate rain, also accompanied by thunderstorms, mainly in districts to the north of Sofala province,” said the INAM Sofala delegate.

The Minister of Agriculture, Roberto Mito Albino, the Cabinet’s representative for assistance to Sofala province, warned of the need for continuous attention given the current rainy season. According to the minister, river levels are near or already above the alert threshold. Rainfall releases, as well as those from neighbouring countries, could worsen the situation.

“If we are already at or close to alert levels and there are still releases resulting from rainfall and from our neighbours, then the situation calls for us not to let our guard down,” the minister said.

Roberto Mito Albino also emphasised the urgent need to replenish stocks of food, fuel and lubricants, noting that available resources are between 30 to 45% to ensure a rapid response to any emergency.

“We already know which areas are most at risk. So, it is not just about more food, but more food and more fuel, positioned closer to where our populations are,” he said.

Authorities reinforce that the public must remain vigilant, avoid riverside areas, and respect issued alerts.

Source: Focos Televisão