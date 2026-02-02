Floods in Mozambique: Spain donates water treatment equipment

Spanish cooperation today provided Mozambique with water purification equipment expected to supply more than 15,000 people daily, alongside other support, in response to the “challenging moment” caused by floods in the country.

“These are humanitarian kits, which may include tarpaulins, food aid, medical supplies,” to help improve the situation “for the people who are suffering,” said Spain’s ambassador to Mozambique, Teresa Orjales, speaking in Maputo on the sidelines of the presentation of humanitarian aid to Mozambique’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Maria Lucas, who had just arrived in the country.

The second component is a unit to supply drinking water, with the capacity to purify over 220,000 litres per day and provide assistance to more than 15,000 people daily for hygiene and consumption.

According to Teresa Orjales, the aid is accompanied by a team of 16 qualified volunteer technicians, some of whom have already been sent to Gaza province, the hardest hit by flooding that has affected more than 720 people nationwide since January, to oversee the installation of the equipment and facilitate water distribution, an activity coordinated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The humanitarian aid sent from Spain, explained the diplomat, was under the European Emergency Mechanism, representing the “highest expression of the unwavering commitment” of the European Union (EU) at this “challenging moment” in Mozambique, with delivery facilitated through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

On the occasion, Mozambique’s foreign affairs chief praised Spain’s support, also acknowledging the “difficult moment” currently facing the European country after a train accident that caused several deaths and injuries.

“They brought equipment here that will help our people (…). So, we can thank Spain for this support because, despite their difficult time now—they had a train accident that killed about 40 people—they still mobilised during their time of mourning to support Mozambique,” said Maria Lucas, recognising that the purification unit will help control waterborne diseases that could worsen with the floods.

The EU ambassador to Mozambique, Antonino Maggiore, also recalled the EU’s aid of over two million euros, announced today, bringing the total donated to Mozambique in response to the adverse weather to three million euros—a gesture appreciated by Mozambique’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

According to information from AECID, the purification unit, called the ‘Aquastart’ module, aims to “respond to the emergency” experienced in Mozambique, where some water supply points have been damaged.

The aid includes 200 shelter tool kits, 1,200 tarpaulins, 8,000 foldable 10-litre water containers, 714 family hygiene kits, and 120 geodesic family tents—essential materials designed to meet immediate shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene needs, with a total value of €106,058.15, according to the AECID statement.

It is also noted that the support will meet the basic needs of up to 56,170 people, prioritising vulnerable families affected by the floods, providing temporary shelter, secure water storage, and minimum hygiene conditions “in a context of high health risk.”

#UNICEFThanks the Spanish Government, through @AECID_es, for the timely and generous contribution to #Mozambique’s flood emergency response. The WASH supplies and water treatment equipment arriving today are expected to benefit approximately 30,000 people. pic.twitter.com/H4HHXzF8zd — UNICEF Moçambique (@UNICEF_Moz) February 2, 2026

Since the start of the rainy season in October, including the January floods, there have been 146 deaths, 148 injuries, and 844,295 people affected, according to data from the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

Acto de entrega del material humanitario @AECID_es que el Gobierno de España 🇪🇸, en concertación con el Mecanismo Europeo de Protección Civil 🇪🇺 y en colaboración con @UNICEF_Moz, hace llegar a la población afectada por las inundaciones en #Mozambique — Embajada de España en Mozambique y Esuatini (@EmbEspMaputo) February 2, 2026





Source: Lusa