Floods in Mozambique: 16 accommodation centres deactivated in Maputo province

A total of 16 accommodation centres for victims of floods were deactivated by yesterday in Maputo Province: six in Magude district, three in Moamba, five in Matola and two in Marracuene.

At present, 18 centres remain operational.

The information was provided today by the provincial delegate of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), Sara Matches, in Matola, during the ceremony to receive 50 tonnes of various products donated by the Ressano García Thermal Power Plant.

Sara Matches said that, in addition to assisting people in the accommodation centres, other people impacted by the floods were supported in the localities of Mapulaguene, Ilha Josina Machel and Machubo, located in the districts of Magude, Manhiça and Marracuene, respectively.

Source: Domingo