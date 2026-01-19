Floods destroy 152 km of roads in Mozambique, submerge 40% of Gaza province – Watch

The Mozambican government estimates that 40% of Gaza Province is submerged following heavy flooding over recent days. Several districts in Maputo province are also inundated, alongside the total destruction of at least 152 kilometres of classified roads.

“Mozambique is experiencing continuous rainfall causing widespread flooding across the country. The southern region is currently the hardest hit, with around 40% of Gaza province underwater and districts in Maputo province flooded and, in some cases, isolated,” a statement from the Ministry of Transport and Logistics said on Monday.

The ministry added that, according to assessments carried out until Friday, at least 152 kilometres of roads “were completely destroyed” and over 3,000 kilometres of classified roads nationwide were seriously affected.

Furthermore, other unclassified access routes—already in poor condition—have been severely impacted, with water levels rendering them practically impassable.

“There are critical zones such as Gaza, Maputo, and also Sofala provinces. We have roads that are almost impassable due to the rising water levels,” said Transport and Logistics Minister João Matlombe.

The priority is to restore road access as quickly as possible to provide assistance to families cut off by the floods, especially to ensure food supplies.

Since the start of the rainy season, at least 103 people have died and 173,000 have been affected in Mozambique. The government reported the total destruction of 1,160 homes, with more than 4,000 partially flooded, declaring a national red alert last Friday.

Rescue efforts continue as hundreds of families remain stranded by the floods, some taking refuge on rooftops, car canopies, or in tree canopies—particularly in Maputo and Gaza. The persistent heavy rains over several days have forced dams, including those in neighbouring countries, to increase water releases due to insufficient capacity.

In Maputo, National Road 1 (N1) heading north and National Road 2 (N2) heading south remain impassable due to rising water levels.





Source: Lusa