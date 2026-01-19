Flooding disrupts water supply across Greater Maputo, authorities urge rationing

Water supply to the cities of Maputo, Matola, Matola Rio and the town of Boane has been disrupted since the early hours of 19 January. According to a statement from Águas de Moçambique received by Miramar’s editorial team, the disruption is due to flooding and rising levels of the Umbeluzi River, which have affected the Treatment Plant.

The water supplier clarified that technical teams are already on site implementing mitigation measures. The aim is to stabilise the system and ensure a gradual restoration of supply as soon as operational conditions allow, which is expected by the end of today.

The company continues to monitor the Umbeluzi basin in coordination with the relevant authorities. Given the restrictions, users are urged to use the available water responsibly while instability persists.

Source: Miramar