First coordination meeting launches national push to accelerate local content in Mozambique

CTA’s Bureau of Local Content (BCL) hosted its historic first coordination meeting, bringing together dedicated business associations, professionals, and CTA task forces to establish a unified strategy for accelerating local content development across Mozambique.

The meeting solidified the consensus that the impact of the Cabo Delgado gas investment represents a significant opportunity for the nation to build strong local content. While recognizing the pivotal role of gas, the BCL stressed that other sectors, including mining, energy, and tourism, must also prioritize local content development. The CTA reiterated its welcome for both foreign and national investment committed to developing industry and creating jobs within the country.

Participants agreed on the immediate first priority: to significantly improve access to crucial market data, specifically procurement plans, local content reports, and information on their overall impact. Other key areas identified for improvement include enhancing the development and integration of a skilled Mozambican workforce and establishing a clear definition of what constitutes local content.

Looking ahead, the establishment of a new local content law is viewed as a unique opportunity to create a robust legal framework essential for developing national entrepreneurship. However, stakeholders agreed that this law requires more time and extensive stakeholder engagement to ensure its effective development.

“This coordination of industry and stakeholders is essential to develop companies and create jobs,” stated Adrian Frey, President of the Bureau of Local Content. “We had a good start, and special thanks are extended to AIMO and CLC Solutions for their important contributions.”

About the Bureau de Conteúdo Local (Local Content Bureau)

The Bureau de Conteúdo Local is a specialized division of the Confederation of Economic Associations (CTA) dedicated to promoting Mozambican participation in the country’s economic growth. It serves as the operational office of CTA’s Local Content mandate, ensuring that national companies, workers, and communities directly benefit from industrial and natural resource development.

Working across key sectors, such as energy, mining, manufacturing, and infrastructure, the Bureau supports job creation, business development, and supplier integration. Its initiatives link national enterprises with large-scale investments, promote access to finance, and strengthen collaboration between government, industry, and local communities.

For more information, contact us at: conteudo.local@bcl.cta.org.mz

Source: Bureau of Local Content (BCL) / Press Release