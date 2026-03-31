Finance minister chairs high-level meeting on joint review of World Bank project portfolio in Mozambique

Mozambique’s Minister of Finance, Carla Lôreira, chaired the high-level meeting on Friday, 27 March, for the joint review of the World Bank-funded project portfolio in Mozambique.

This is a joint exercise that the Ministry of Finance and the World Bank are conducting in close coordination with the Sectoral Ministries, within the framework of the approval of the new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) 2026–2031.

The main objectives of this exercise are to:

Assess the level of implementation of projects financed by the IDA.

Identify constraints to implementation and the measures needed to maximise the impact of investments.

Propose adjustments to the sectoral programme to better align with national priorities and the four priority outcomes of the CPF 2026–2031.

Agree on concrete commitments to accelerate implementation and improve the performance of the project portfolio, including potential decisions on reallocation, restructuring, or creation of new projects.

Speaking to the participants, the Minister of Finance said that the Panel represented the culmination of a series of sectoral technical-level meetings that had taken place over the past few weeks.

At these meetings, concrete mechanisms were identified to accelerate the implementation of certain projects, as well as the need to cancel some project funds with a low level of execution, affirmed Carla Lôreira.

Finally, she praised the role of the World Bank as a Strategic Partner of Mozambique, a long-standing relationship founded on mutual trust and a shared commitment to the sustainable development of the country, while reaffirming the Government’s commitment to ensuring that the portfolio of projects financed by the IDA effectively contributes to the objectives of the CPF 2026–2031.

Source: Ministério das Finanças de Moçambique / Press Release