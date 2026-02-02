EY mobilises EY Europe West network to support Mozambique flood victims

EY is launching an internal fundraising campaign across the EY Europe West region to support the victims of the severe floods that have been affecting Mozambique since the beginning of the year.

The initiative mobilises employees from 26 countries in the Europe West region — which includes markets in Europe and Africa — reinforcing the spirit of unity and solidarity of the EY network in the face of a large-scale humanitarian crisis.

The funds raised will be channelled directly to an international humanitarian organisation currently on the ground providing emergency assistance to affected populations.

The floods, caused by weeks of intense and persistent rain, have affected around 700,000 people, half of whom are children, causing large-scale displacement, loss of lives, and significant damage to critical infrastructure. Entire communities have been exposed to increased risks of health issues, food insecurity, and lack of access to safe drinking water.

The organisation receiving the funds is providing vital assistance, including emergency shelters, potable water, healthcare, and essential goods, playing a central role in the humanitarian response and the protection of vulnerable children.

The initiative reflects EY’s values, based on social responsibility, empathy, and commitment to the communities where it operates.

“This campaign demonstrates the power of the EY network’s unity. When we act together, we can amplify the impact of our actions and contribute concretely to addressing urgent humanitarian challenges,” highlights Bruno Dias, Office Managing Partner of EY Mozambique.

EY thus reaffirms its commitment to Mozambique and to supporting affected communities, believing that every contribution counts to save lives, support recovery, and restore hope in this particularly difficult moment.

Source: EY / Press Release