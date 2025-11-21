ExxonMobil lifts force majeure on Rovuma LNG in Mozambique: spokesperson

Onshore project set to have 18 million mt/y capacity

FM declared in April 2021 amid deteriorating security

CEO says security situation has since ‘improved dramatically’

ExxonMobil has lifted the force majeure declaration at the 18 million metric ton/year Rovuma LNG export project in Mozambique, a spokesperson for the US oil and gas company told Platts on Nov. 20.

“The lifting of FM allows us to stay on track with our Rovuma LNG project,” the spokesperson said. “We are working with our partners and the government of Mozambique to ensure the safety of our people and facilities, as we look to develop a world-class LNG project that can help drive economic growth.”

The Rovuma partners declared force majeure on the project in April 2021 in response to a deterioration in the country’s security situation, according to an analysis from S&P Global Energy CERA.

The security situation has since “improved dramatically,” ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said Oct. 31, during the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

Kelli Krasity, associate director of global LNG research at CERA, said the lifting of force majeure is “an expected but necessary step for Rovuma LNG to remobilize toward its goal of reaching FID early next year, although there are still other hurdles remaining that could delay the project beyond that target.”

ExxonMobil operates Rovuma LNG with a 25% stake in the project. The other partners include Italy’s Eni (25%), China National Petroleum Co. (20%), Korea Gas Corp. (10%), Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (10%), and Mozambique’s ENH (10%).

Other LNG projects

Mozambique has the potential to become a major LNG exporter.

The decision to lift force majeure on Rovuma LNG comes less than a month after TotalEnergies and its partners similarly lifted force majeure on the 13.1 million mt/ year Mozambique LNG project that was likewise declared in April 2021.

The French oil and gas company plans for a 2029 startup of the project, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call Oct. 30.

Mozambique began LNG exports in 2022 from the Eni-operated 3.4 million mt/year capacity Coral South floating LNG project.

In early October, Eni said it had taken a final investment decision to develop a second FLNG project—Coral North—off the coast of Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province. The company said it aims for the 3.6 million mt/year project to begin production in 2028.

The lifting of force majeure on Rovuma LNG comes as Asian LNG prices remain subdued. Platts assessed the JKM benchmark for LNG cargoes delivered into Northeast Asia at $11.674/MMBtu Nov. 20, up 1.6% day over day. The benchmark is about 21% lower than last year, when it was assessed at $14.692/MMBtu.