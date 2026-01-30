Ex-Nigerian oil minister did not take bribes from industry insiders, court told

A former Nigerian oil minister accused of corruption did not request or receive bribes from industry insiders, a court in London has heard.

Diezani Alison-Madueke’s defence barrister told Southwark Crown Court that money spent on her behalf on properties and luxury goods in the UK was reimbursed in Nigeria.

Others paid for her living costs because “Nigerian ministers are forbidden from having bank accounts abroad” said Jonathan Laidlaw KC.

“Those who paid the bills were paid back, in Nigeria…She did not request or receive any financial advantage from these individuals”.

Earlier this week Southwark Crown Court heard allegations that Alison-Madueke was provided with “a life of luxury in the United Kingdom” which included the use of multi-million pound properties, a chauffeur-driven car, travel by private jet and spending sprees in high-end stores, including over £2m in Harrods.

Alison-Madueke was Nigeria’s minister of petroleum resources between 2010 and 2015, described in court as the most senior ministerial position after that of the president.

She denies five counts of accepting bribes and a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery.

The court heard how an investigation into her began in 2013. She was first arrested in 2015 at a time when she was receiving cancer treatment in London. She was not charged until 2023.

There was “a gross delay in bringing these charges” which has placed her at a disadvantage”, said Laidlaw.

“She has been denied, forbidden the chance to travel to her home in Nigeria to prepare her defence,” he said.

Records at her home in Abuja showing that her living expenses had been reimbursed no longer exist.

“Through no fault of her own she doesn’t have available to her the material that supports her defence…It really is quite a disadvantage.”

The court also heard how the businessmen named as having given the alleged bribes have not been charged and there have been no attempts to extradite them.

“All are spread around the world and they have their liberty to this day” said Laidlaw.

He said his client may not attract any sympathy at first glance but “one of the basics of any jury trial is the concept of fairness. And as a matter of fairness, whatever your instinctive view may be about Mrs Alison-Madueke you may think that the absence of material that a defendant would wish her jury to see, is a real disadvantage.”

Also on trial are oil industry executive Olatimbo Ayinde, 54, who denies one count of bribery relating to Alison-Madueke and a separate count of bribery of a foreign public official.

Alison-Madueke’s brother, former bishop Doye Agama, 69, denies conspiracy to commit bribery.

The trial continues.

