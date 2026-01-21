Ewetse nearby as flooding continues in southern and central Mozambique — ActionAid

At a time when the southern and central regions of the country are already facing floods and inundations, the development of Tropical Depression Ewetse in the Indian Ocean has been confirmed. This system is generating the highest alert due to the adverse weather conditions it may cause, ActionAid Mozambique reports.

According to updated information from the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM), the epicentre of the depression was located as of yesterday at 08:00 at 24.6 degrees south and 37.8 degrees east, moving at approximately 20 km/h towards the southwest coast of Madagascar.

Forecasts indicate moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds with gusts up to 70 km/h, which could worsen the already critical situation in the regions affected by the floods. The sea state may become very rough, with waves reaching up to 4 metres high between the parallels of 20 and 27 degrees south.

This phenomenon may affect the coastal districts of the provinces of Maputo, Gaza, and Inhambane, at a time when several locations are already dealing with blocked roads, flooded agricultural fields, and displaced families.

Authorities urge maximum vigilance and recommend that the public closely follow official communications and avoid unnecessary travel, especially in vulnerable areas.

Tropical Cyclone Ewetse forms over Mozambique Channel southwest of Madagascar; max wind speed 45 mph (75 km/h); moving toward east at 16 mph (26 km/h). pic.twitter.com/0Amz56NAMf — Jay Hobgood (@jayhobgood) January 20, 2026

Moderate TS #Ewetse is near the southern coast of #Madagascar with rounds of heavy rain in the area. #Dudzai has turned southeast & will transition to an extra-tropical storm in the next day or two. pic.twitter.com/1WQRUF5oXF — Jason Nicholls 💙 (@jnmet) January 21, 2026





Source: ActionAid Mozambique