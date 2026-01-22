European Union allocates €1.15 million in humanitarian aid for Mozambique and Malawi

The European Commission announced today that it will provide €1.15 million in humanitarian aid to Mozambique and Malawi to assist with emergency response efforts following floods in both countries.

The announcement was made by the European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, in a social media post.

“Deadly floods have swept through Southern Africa. To support the emergency response, the EU is allocating €1.15 million in humanitarian aid for Mozambique and Malawi,” it reads.

The Commissioner also emphasised that the European Union is deploying technical experts on the ground through the United Nations (UN) and “delivering vital supplies via the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge.”

More than 700,000 people have been affected during the current rainy season in Mozambique, with over one hundred deaths recorded since October, according to the latest data from the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD).

According to the INGD database, which Lusa accessed, with figures from 1 October to this morning, covering the current period of widespread flooding in the country, 717,120 people have been affected so far—an increase of nearly 40,000 in just a few hours—equivalent to 152,914 families, with 11,433 houses partially destroyed and 4,987 completely destroyed.

Until Friday, the total number of deaths was reported as 103, with 173,000 people affected since the start of the rainy season in Mozambique, the Government announced that day, subsequently declaring a national red alert. Since 21 December, nearly three months after the rainy season began (which lasts until April) and shortly before the current phase of heavy and consecutive rainfall started, the INGD data now record 21 deaths.

Of the 93 accommodation centres opened since the beginning of the rainy season, 82 remain active, housing 87,322 people, including the 17,524 who had to be rescued, according to the same INGD data.

Source: Lusa