EUMAM MOZ welcomes visit from the Ambassador of Timor-Leste to Mozambique

The European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) welcomed, on Tuesday, Luís Sousa Sequeira, Ambassador of Timor-Leste accredited to Mozambique, for an official visit to the Mission.

The Ambassador met with the EUMAM MOZ Mission Force Commander, Commodore César Pires Correia, who presented the Mission’s mandate, objectives and ongoing activities.

The presence of the Ambassador of Timor-Leste highlights the international character of EUMAM MOZ and reinforces the importance of sharing the Mission’s work, achievements and impact with partners beyond the European Union framework.

EUMAM MOZ is a non-executive mission with a mandate until June 2026. It focuses on the operational training cycle and maintenance, while also providing specialized training to enable the Mozambique Defence Armed Forces (FADM) to become self-sufficient in the fight against insurgency. This European Union mission includes military personnel from 12 nationalities.