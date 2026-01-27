EUMAM MOZ welcomes visit by the Belgian Defence Attaché

Yesterday, EUMAM MOZ welcomed the visit of the Belgian Defence Attaché for South Africa, accredited to Mozambique, Colonel Debrabandere, accompanied by the Head of the Belgian Diplomatic Post in Maputo, Delphine Perremans, and a Belgian Armed Forces officer, First Lieutenant Baudoux.

The visit began with a meeting with the EUMAM MOZ Mission Force Commander, Commodore César Pires Correia, followed by a formal briefing on the Mission’s mandate, objectives and main lines of action, enabling an open dialogue on the European Union’s contribution to capacity building within the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM).

A symbolic moment of the visit followed, with Delphine Perremans signing the EUMAM MOZ Book of Honour, becoming the first representative of the Belgian diplomatic post in Maputo to do so. This gesture reflects the excellent institutional relations between Belgium and the Mission, as well as the shared commitment to European cooperation in the field of security and defence.

The visit concluded with the presentation of institutional gifts from EUMAM MOZ to the Belgian delegation, marking this engagement as a further step in strengthening dialogue and cooperation with European partners in Mozambique.

EUMAM MOZ is a non-executive mission with a mandate until June 2026, focusing on the operational training cycle and maintenance, while also delivering specialised training to enable the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM) to become self-sufficient in countering the insurgency. This European Union Mission is composed of military personnel from 12 nationalities, with Belgium contributing with two service members.

Today, #EUMAMMOZ welcomed the visit of the Belgian Defence Attaché and the Chief of Belgian Diplomatic Post, highlighting and strengthening European dialogue and cooperation in support of the #FADM. 🇪🇺🇧🇪 #WeAreStongTogether for greater security and stability in #Mozambique. — EUMAM Mozambique (@EUMAMMozambique) January 26, 2026

