EUMAM MOZ welcomes Chief of Operations of the Finnish Army

The European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) welcomed the Chief of Operations of the Finnish Army, Brigadier General Sami Antti Takamaa, accompanied by his delegation, from 25 to 27 March 2026. The purpose of the visit was to gain a first-hand overview of the current situation of the Mission, with particular emphasis on the conditions under which EUMAM MOZ operates, the main operational and structural challenges it faces, and the ongoing regeneration program of the Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs) of the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM).

During the visit, the delegation had the opportunity to meet with the EUMAM MOZ Mission Force Commander, Commodore César Pires Correia, receive a briefing on the mission, and gain closer insight into the activities carried out in the fields of mentoring and military assistance. The visit to the Katembe Training Camp also provided an opportunity to observe the, currently ongoing, assisted training standards of the 3rd QRFs of Navy Marines.

The presence of senior military representatives of the European Union (EU) Member States reinforces the importance of continued cooperation within the EU and highlights the shared commitment to the capabilities of the FADM.

As a non-executive European Union Mission, EUMAM MOZ focuses on the operational training cycle, maintenance, and specialised training, contributing to the professionalisation, autonomy, and operational readiness of the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM). The mission brings together military and civilian personnel from various European nationalities, including four members of the Finnish contingent, and operates in full compliance with International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) / Press Release