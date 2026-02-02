EUMAM MOZ supports the Forward Air Controller Course of the Mozambican Air Force

The European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) is providing advice to the Forward Air Controller Course (TACP MOZ), which began at the Mavalane Training Camp.

This course is designed to strengthen the capabilities of the Mozambican Air Force and is part of the support provided by EUMAM MOZ to the development and consolidation of the operational skills of the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM).

With a total duration of 16 weeks, the course is structured into three distinct phases: the Basic Phase (9 weeks), the Specialisation Phase (5 weeks) and the Final Readiness Phase (2 weeks).

The Basic Phase is central to the preparation of the military personnel attending the first Forward Air Controller Course of the Mozambican Air Force in 2026. It integrates essential military training modules, including physical military training, navigation and topography, weapons handling and shooting, tactical first aid and combat tactics, which are fundamental to the development of physical robustness, mental resilience and operational discipline.

This introductory phase constitutes the foundation of the Forward Air Controller training programme and it is essential to ensure the safety and effectiveness of subsequent technical training, including air-ground coordination, air control procedures and the integration of air assets.

The course is led by a Mozambican Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) officer, incorporates theoretical and practical components in line with international standards, and it is directly monitored by EUMAM MOZ through advice and supervision.

Marked by a high level of commitment from the trainees, the course represents a concrete step towards the training autonomy of the FADM, as it is fully planned and conducted by Mozambican TACP military personnel.

This course therefore constitutes an essential contribution to strengthening the TACP capabilities of the FADM, supporting a more prepared, effective and interoperable Air Force in addressing security challenges, particularly in the fight against the insurgency in Cabo Delgado.

EUMAM MOZ is a non-executive military mission, with a mandate until June 2026, focused on the operational training cycle, maintenance, mentoring and specialised training, with the objective of supporting the FADM in achieving self-sufficiency in the fight against the insurgency.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) / Press Release