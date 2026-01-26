EUMAM MOZ supports families affected by floods in Maputo

Last week ,the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) delivered clothing items to the association ADPP – Aid from People to People, in Maputo, with the aim of strengthening the support provided by this institution to the most vulnerable families affected by the recent floods.

This initiative was planned within the framework of Civil-Military Cooperation activities and forms part of an integrated approach that promotes coordination with civil society and local actors, contributing to a better understanding of the human environment and to strengthening trust between communities and the Mission.

Actions such as this highlight EUMAM MOZ’s involvement and commitment in supporting the efforts of Mozambican institutions working with populations affected by the floods, contributing to their recovery and return to their communities.

ADPP – Mozambique is a civil society organisation dedicated to human development, operating in the fields of education, vocational training, health, agriculture and social support. It is represented in all provinces of Mozambique through its various centres and projects and carries out continuous work in empowering individuals and organisations, standing as a key actor for social resilience and community development.

EUMAM MOZ continues its commitment to operating in accordance with International Humanitarian Law, International Human Rights Law and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda. The Mission is currently commanded by Commodore César Pires Correia from the Portuguese Navy and comprises more than 80 military and civilian personnel from 12 nationalities. The mandate of EUMAM MOZ runs until June 2026.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique/Press Release