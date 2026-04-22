EUMAM MOZ receives visit from the Senior Commander of the French Armed Forces in the southern Indian Ocean region

The European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) received the visit from the Commander of the Forces Armées de la Zone Sud de l´Ocean Indien (FAZSOI), Major General Jean de Monicault, in an initiative that reinforces international cooperation in support of the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM), Tuesday, April 21.

Upon arrival, the FAZSOI Commander was welcomed by the Deputy Mission Force Commander of EUMAM MOZ, Colonel Jarmo Keskinen, and had the opportunity to gain insight into the structure and functioning of the mission’s headquarters.

During the visit, a detailed briefing was delivered on the main operational and structural challenges currently faced, as well as on the mission’s operational context. Particular emphasis was placed on the support provided to develop sustainable capabilities within the FADM, thus contributing to the creation of a safer environment in Cabo Delgado province.

The visit also served to discuss future partnerships in the short and medium term, namely through Mobile Training Teams (MTT) deployed in Mozambique to deliver specialised training to FADM.

Cooperation between FAZSOI, EUMAM MOZ and the FADM has been instrumental in strengthening operational capabilities on the ground. FAZSOI has actively contributed to the training of the Quick Reaction Forces (QRF), playing a key role in counter-terrorism efforts in that region.

This collaboration dates back to the previous European Union Training Mission in Mozambique (EUTM MOZ), during which FAZSOI delivered training in areas such as weapons maintenance, vehicle and boat mechanics, drone operators, and combat first aid.

The joint efforts of EUMAM MOZ, FAZSOI and FADM stand as a clear example of how international cooperation enhances local capacities, promoting peace, security and operational effectiveness. These synergies reflect the shared commitment of the European Union, France and Mozambique to developing the technical and human resources essential for defence and security.

EUMAM MOZ is a non-executive mission, focused on specialized training, mentoring and advising, with the aim of ensuring that the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM) are self-sufficient in countering the insurgency, while always operating in full compliance with International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique / Press Release