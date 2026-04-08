EUMAM MOZ presents the impact of artificial intelligence in cardiology to ICOR

The European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) delivered a technical presentation dedicated to the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, addressed to healthcare professionals at the Heart Institute (ICOR), in Maputo.

Led by Lieutenant Junior Grade Naval Physician Diogo Oliveira Trindade, of the Portuguese Navy, currently deployed on the Mission and with specialist training in AI applied to healthcare, the session took place within the framework of strengthening the technical and scientific cooperation relationship between EUMAM MOZ and ICOR. The initiative forms part of a joint effort to share knowledge and foster closer ties between the two institutions.

The session was attended by ICOR healthcare professionals from a wide range of specialties and departments, and the institution’s Director, Maria Beatriz Ferreira, Cardiologist Physician.

The briefing addressed the current global impact of Artificial Intelligence in the field of healthcare, with particular focus on Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery. Concrete use cases, emerging trends and the ways in which this technology is transforming the diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of patients with cardiovascular conditions were examined.

The session also included a critical reflection on the challenges and limitations that AI still presents in the clinical context, namely issues of ethics, algorithmic bias, the need for scientific validation, and dependence on technological infrastructure.

The most prominent moment of the session was an open debate on the opportunities that AI represents for the healthcare sector in African countries, particularly in Mozambique. Participants discussed how this technology can contribute to improving access to quality healthcare, help overcome shortages of material and human resources, and position Mozambique as an active and engaged player in this new era of Medicine.

EUMAM MOZ is a non-executive European Union Mission focused on the operational training cycle, maintenance and specialised training, contributing to the autonomy and operational readiness of the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces. The Mission operates in full compliance with International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique / Press Release