EUMAM MOZ participates in recycling project

The European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) delivered hundreds of used plastic bottles to the Macaneta Environmental Interpretation Centre on Tuesday.

This initiative by EUMAM MOZ, carried out through the Logistics and Civil-Military Cooperation areas, arose from a concern to improve the management and use of waste produced, in particular PET plastic bottles, preventing them from being disposed of in unsorted waste.

The Macaneta Environmental Interpretation Centre, better known as the ‘Glass House’, is an eco-centre that prides itself on its good environmental and social practices, developing numerous activities to support the community, schools and the general population.

The Centre also hosts an inclusion programme to occupy the free time of dozens of children, with recreational activities, reading, cleaning, tree planting and sports.

This initiative by EUMAM MOZ is part of a range of activities aimed at protecting the environment and promoting good social practices, through collaboration and coordination with Mozambican non-governmental organisations and other entities.

EUMAM MOZ is a non-executive mission with a mandate until June 2026. It focuses on the operational training cycle and maintenance, while also providing specialized training to enable the Mozambique Defence Armed Forces (FADM) to become self-sufficient in the fight against insurgency. This European Union mission includes military personnel from 12 nationalities.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique / Press Release