EUMAM MOZ hosts European Peace Facility delegation to assess ongoing support to FADM

The European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) hosted, on 14 and 15 April in Maputo, a delegation led by the European Union Delegation to Mozambique, composed of representatives from the Peace, Partnerships and Crisis Management Directorate – European Peace Facility (EPF-PCM4) and the European Commission’s Internal Audit Service (EC-IAS).

The visit aimed to review the current status of equipment provided to the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM) under the European Peace Facility (EPF), as well as to assess potential future procurement needs in support of ongoing operational requirements.

During their engagement with the Mission, the delegation received comprehensive briefings on EUMAM MOZ’s activities and operational environment, with particular focus on the conditions under which the Mission operates and its contribution to strengthening the capabilities of the FADM. The programme also provided first-hand insight into progress towards the achievement of Military Strategic Objectives, as well as the main operational and structural challenges currently faced.

Special attention was given to the ongoing regeneration process of the Quick Reaction Forces (QRF) at the Katembe Training Camp, a key effort in enhancing the readiness and effectiveness of Mozambican forces operating in Cabo Delgado.

The visit builds upon the European Union’s sustained support to Mozambique through the EPF, which has mobilised a total of EUR 85 million in assistance to equip units trained under the previous European Union Training Mission in Mozambique (EUTM MOZ). This support included non-lethal equipment such as individual protective gear, field infrastructure, mobility assets, technical devices and a field hospital, contributing to the establishment of eleven QRF.

By enabling the provision of military equipment to partner countries, the EPF represents a key instrument in strengthening the EU’s role as a security provider, supporting Mozambique in its efforts to restore stability and protect civilian populations in Cabo Delgado.

This visit highlights the importance of continuous monitoring, accountability and strategic alignment in the implementation of EU-funded assistance, ensuring that support provided effectively responds to operational needs on the ground while adhering to the highest standards of compliance and transparency.

#EUMAMMOZ hosted a delegation led by the @EUinMoz, within the framework of the #EPF, to assess the support provided to the #FADM. 🤝 A joint effort reinforcing readiness, security and the protection of civilian populations in #CaboDelgado. 🔎 Read more: https://t.co/n3Kblr6LxE pic.twitter.com/148X6l1ZH8 — EUMAM Mozambique (@EUMAMMozambique) April 16, 2026

EUMAM MOZ remains committed to working in close coordination with EU institutions and Mozambican counterparts, contributing to the development of sustainable and self-sufficient defence capabilities.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique / Press release