EUMAM MOZ holds session on human trafficking in the context of armed conflict

The European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) on Monday held the session “Trafficking in persons in the context of armed conflict”, an initiative dedicated to deepening the understanding of human trafficking in the Mozambican context and its implications during situations of instability and conflict.

During the session, delivered by Joana Wrabetz, specialist in Knowledge Development, Education and Training at the UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime), participants examined the specific characteristics of the crime of human trafficking — from offender and victim profiles to causes, motives and methods — while also clarifying the fundamental differences between human trafficking and migrant smuggling, two phenomena often confused in public discourse.

A key focus was placed on the impact of human trafficking during humanitarian crises and armed conflicts, with particular emphasis on its consequences for women and children, the groups most vulnerable to this form of exploitation. Tailored to the Mozambican reality, the presentation enabled mission personnel to strengthen their understanding of the operational environment and enhance their ability to identify criminal networks and early warning indicators.

The activity was organised by the Mission’s Code of Conduct Prisoner Handling Advisor (CTAD), in coordination with the Gender Advisor (GENAD), reinforcing cooperation between essential functional areas in the fulfilment of EUMAM MOZ’s mandate.

EUMAM MOZ is made up of military and civilian personnel from more than 12 different nationalities and aims to help the Quick Reaction Forces of the Defence Armed Forces of Mozambican to achieve a sustainable operational cycle.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique, / Press Release