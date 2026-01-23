EUMAM MOZ conducts water rescue awareness activity with REPENSAR

The European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) conducted a water rescue and Basic Life Support awareness activity for staff members of the Repensar Environmental Education Cooperative (REPENSAR) at the Eco Beach Resort, Macaneta Beach.

Developed within the framework of Civil-Military Cooperation, this activity was delivered by a team of EUMAM MOZ specialists and consisted of a theoretical session followed by a practical session where the acquired knowledge was applied. Participants had the opportunity to develop and practise water rescue techniques using ropes and improvised flotation devices, as well as to apply Basic Life Support techniques.

This activity was considered very useful and positive by all those involved, as it will contribute to a better response to emergency situations, both in support of REPENSAR’s activities and in their capacity as citizens who are now more aware and better prepared.

The Mission expresses its appreciation to REPENSAR for its cooperation in planning this activity and to the Eco Beach Resort for the support provided in its implementation.

EUMAM MOZ continues its commitment to operating in accordance with International Humanitarian Law, International Human Rights Law and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda. The Mission is currently commanded by Commodore César Pires Correia from the Portuguese Navy and comprises more than 80 military and civilian personnel from 12 nationalities. The mandate of EUMAM MOZ runs until June 2026.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique / Press Release