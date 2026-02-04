Mozambique: EUMAM MOZ concludes the 2nd QRF Train-the-Trainers Programme

The closing ceremony of the 2nd Quick Reaction Forces (QRF) Train-the-Trainers Programme took place last Monday at the Independent Marine Company, in Katembe. An initiative carried out within the framework of EUMAM MOZ’ support to strengthening the capacities of the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces (FADM).

The ceremony was led by EUMAM MOZ Chief Advisor Group, Captain (N) Ivano De Guida, and was attended by institutional representatives and other invited entities. It included the awarding of certificates to the trainees who successfully completed the programme.

Over the past weeks, participating military personnel benefited from an intensive training programme focused on the development of pedagogical skills, with particular emphasis on active teaching methodologies, communication in a training context, lesson planning, learning assessment and practical instruction techniques.

The main objective of this programme was to empower future QRF instructors, promoting a more structured, effective and operationally adapted approach, thereby contributing to the strengthening of FADM’s training autonomy and institutional sustainability.

Through this initiative, EUMAM MOZ reaffirms its commitment to the capacity development of the FADM, contributing to better prepared and more effective Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

EUMAM MOZ is a non-executive mission with a mandate until June 2026 and focuses on the operational training and maintenance cycle, also providing advice and specialised training to enable the FADM to be self-sufficient in the fight against insurgency.

Source: European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) / Press Release